Filter Products

Cold Side Dishes

53 results

Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad
$2.00 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Traditional Macaroni Salad
$2.00 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Traditional Macaroni Salad

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad
$3.00 discounted from $3.99

Reser's® Red Skin Potato Salad

1 lb
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Mustard Potato Salad
$2.00 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Mustard Potato Salad

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Home Chef Heat and Eat Classic Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.99

Home Chef Heat and Eat Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Home Chef Heat and Eat Farmhouse Loaded Potato Soup
$5.99

Home Chef Heat and Eat Farmhouse Loaded Potato Soup

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Home Chef Heat and Eat Farmhouse Loaded Potato Soup
$4.99

Home Chef Heat and Eat Farmhouse Loaded Potato Soup

15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad
$5.00 discounted from $5.99

Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad

48 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Traditional Macaroni Salad
$5.00 discounted from $5.99

Kroger® Traditional Macaroni Salad

3 lb
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Mustard Potato Salad
$5.00 discounted from $5.99

Kroger® Mustard Potato Salad

3 lb
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Home Chef Heat and Eat Classic Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.99

Home Chef Heat and Eat Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Egg Mustard Potato Salad
$5.00 discounted from $5.99

Kroger® Egg Mustard Potato Salad

3 lb
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Sweet Cole Slaw
$2.00 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Sweet Cole Slaw

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Cranberry Celebration Dessert Salad
$3.99 discounted from $4.99

Kroger® Cranberry Celebration Dessert Salad

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Reser's® Garden Pasta Salad
$3.00 discounted from $3.99

Reser's® Garden Pasta Salad

1 lb
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Creamy Cole Slaw
$5.00 discounted from $5.99

Kroger® Creamy Cole Slaw

48 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Home Chef Heat & Eat Creamy Macaroni & Cheese
$3.00 discounted from $3.99

Home Chef Heat & Eat Creamy Macaroni & Cheese

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Egg Mustard Potato Salad
$2.00 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Egg Mustard Potato Salad

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Reser's® Deviled Egg Potato Salad
$6.99 discounted from $8.99

Reser's® Deviled Egg Potato Salad

3 lb
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Homestyle Baked Beans
$2.50 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Homestyle Baked Beans

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Panera Bread® Mac & Cheese Microwave Bowl
$4.99 discounted from $5.99

Panera Bread® Mac & Cheese Microwave Bowl

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Reser's® Rotisserie Chicken Salad
$4.50 discounted from $4.99

Reser's® Rotisserie Chicken Salad

12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Reser's® Fine Foods Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Prices May Vary

Reser's® Fine Foods Deviled Egg Potato Salad

In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Homestyle Baked Beans
$5.99 discounted from $6.99

Kroger® Homestyle Baked Beans

48 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bob Evans Glazed Apples
$3.79 discounted from $3.99

Bob Evans Glazed Apples

14 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases