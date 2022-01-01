Filter Products
Cups & Glasses
26 results
$3.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.39
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$6.49 discounted from
$8.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.49
Solo Squared Plastic Cups
30 ct / 18 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.00 discounted from
$1.29
Kroger® Foam Cups
51 ct
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.49
Solo Clear Cups
28 ct / 18 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.81
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$11.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.99
Kroger® Kitchen Paper Cups
100 ct / 5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.51
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$8.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$6.99 discounted from
$7.99
Hefty® Party On!™ Plastic Cups Assortment
80 ct / 16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$5.49
Simple Truth™ Compostable Coffee Cups & Lids
10 ct / 16 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.99 discounted from
$5.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$9.99 discounted from
$10.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$89.05
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.49
Repurpose Clear Cold Cups
20 ct / 12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$22.60
Low Stock
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip