Filter Products

Heat & Serve Meals and Sides

72 results

Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes
$3.79 discounted from $3.99

Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Simply Potatoes® Shredded Hash Browns
$2.69

Simply Potatoes® Shredded Hash Browns

20 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Reser's® Main St. Bistro Baked Scalloped Potatoes
$4.29 discounted from $4.99

Reser's® Main St. Bistro Baked Scalloped Potatoes

20 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes Family Size
$5.49

Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes Family Size

32 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork
$5.49 discounted from $6.99

Lloyd's® Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Pork

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Reser's® Baked Macaroni and Cheese
$4.29 discounted from $4.99

Reser's® Baked Macaroni and Cheese

20 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Lloyd's Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Beef
$5.99 discounted from $7.49

Lloyd's Original BBQ Sauce Seasoned Shredded Beef

15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bob Evans Tasteful Sides Macaroni & Cheese Side Dish
$3.79 discounted from $3.99

Bob Evans Tasteful Sides Macaroni & Cheese Side Dish

20 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
$2.50 discounted from $2.79

Kroger® Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Macaroni & Cheese
$2.50 discounted from $2.79

Kroger® Macaroni & Cheese

20 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Aidells® Gluten Free Italian Style with Mozzarella Cheese All Natural Chicken Meatballs
$5.79 discounted from $6.49

Aidells® Gluten Free Italian Style with Mozzarella Cheese All Natural Chicken Meatballs

12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bob Evans Sour Cream & Chives Mashed Potatoes
$3.79 discounted from $3.99

Bob Evans Sour Cream & Chives Mashed Potatoes

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bob Evans Farm-Fresh Goodness Twin Cup Original Mashed Potatoes
$3.79 discounted from $3.99

Bob Evans Farm-Fresh Goodness Twin Cup Original Mashed Potatoes

2 ct / 6 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Carando Abruzzese Italian Style Meatballs
$5.99 discounted from $6.99

Carando Abruzzese Italian Style Meatballs

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bob Evans Tasteful Sides Macaroni & Cheese Family Size
$5.49

Bob Evans Tasteful Sides Macaroni & Cheese Family Size

28 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Simply Potatoes® Diced Potatoes
$2.69

Simply Potatoes® Diced Potatoes

20 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Mild Italian Style Pork Meatballs
$3.99 discounted from $4.99

Kroger® Mild Italian Style Pork Meatballs

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Smithfield® Anytime Favorites Diced Ham
$2.99

Smithfield® Anytime Favorites Diced Ham

8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Diced Ham
$1.99

Kroger® Diced Ham

8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Hormel® Slow Simmered Beef Roast Au Jus
$7.99 discounted from $8.99

Hormel® Slow Simmered Beef Roast Au Jus

15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Perdue® Short Cuts® Grilled Carved Chicken Breast
$3.99 discounted from $4.79

Perdue® Short Cuts® Grilled Carved Chicken Breast

9 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Hormel® Slow Simmered Beef Tips & Gravy
$7.99 discounted from $8.99

Hormel® Slow Simmered Beef Tips & Gravy

15 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Smithfield® Anytime Favorites Cubed Ham
$2.99

Smithfield® Anytime Favorites Cubed Ham

8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bob Evans Tasteful Sides Macaroni & Cheese
$3.79 discounted from $3.99

Bob Evans Tasteful Sides Macaroni & Cheese

2 ct / 6 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Perdue® Short Cuts® Original Roasted Carved Chicken Breast
$3.99 discounted from $4.79

Perdue® Short Cuts® Original Roasted Carved Chicken Breast

9 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Cubed Ham
$1.99

Kroger® Cubed Ham

8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bob Evans Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$3.79 discounted from $3.99

Bob Evans Garlic Mashed Potatoes

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases