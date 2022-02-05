Filter Products

Hummus, Salsa & Dips

Pace® Thick and Chunky Medium Salsa
$2.59 discounted from $2.99

16 oz
Simple Truth Organic™ Original Hummus
$3.99

8 oz
Desert Pepper Salsa Del Rio
$4.29

16 oz
Simple Truth™ Traditional Guacamole
$3.49

8 oz
Desert Pepper Trading Corn Black Bean Red Pepper Medium Salsa
$3.99

16 oz
Pace® Medium Avocado Salsa Dip
$3.79 discounted from $3.99

16 oz
Desert Pepper Trading Peach Mango Medium Salsa
$4.29

16 oz
Simple Truth Organic™ Garlic Hummus
$3.99

8 oz
Simple Truth Organic® Thick & Chunky Mild Salsa
$2.29

16 oz
Simple Truth™ Spicy Guacamole
$3.49

8 oz
Ortega Thick and Chunky Mild Salsa
$3.79

16 oz
Simple Truth Organic® Thick & Chunky Medium Salsa
$2.29

16 oz
Simple Truth Organic™ Restaurant Style Mild Salsa
$3.00 discounted from $3.49

14 oz
Siete Mild Cashew Nacho Queso
$5.49 discounted from $5.99

10.8 oz
Pace Mild Chunky Salsa
$3.59 discounted from $3.79

24 oz
Siete Cashew Blanco Queso
$5.49 discounted from $5.99

10.8 oz
Holic Foods Tahiniholic Tahini Sauce & Dressing
$4.99

10 fl oz
Boar's Head® French Onion Greek Yogurt Dip
$4.49

12 oz
Holic Foods Jalapenoholic Spicy Jalapeno Sauce & Dip
$4.99

10 fl oz
Amy's Black Bean and Corn Salsa
$47.07

6 ct / 14.7 oz
Amy's Medium Salsa
$47.07

6 ct / 14.7 oz
Green Mountain Gringo Hot Salsa
$46.55

12 ct / 16 oz
Muir Glen™ Organic Garlic Cilantro Salsa
$3.59

16 oz
