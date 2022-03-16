Filter Products

Ice Cream & Ice Pops

739 results

Blue Bell Assorted Ice Cream
$6.29 discounted from $7.99

Blue Bell Assorted Ice Cream

64 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Vividly Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Vividly Vanilla Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
So Delicious® Dairy Free Wondermilk Vanilla Ice Cream
$5.49 discounted from $5.99

So Delicious® Dairy Free Wondermilk Vanilla Ice Cream

1 pt
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Vanilla Snowboard Sandwiches
$2.47 discounted from $2.49

Kroger® Vanilla Snowboard Sandwiches

12 ct / 3.5 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Halo Top® Birthday Cake Ice Cream
$4.99

Halo Top® Birthday Cake Ice Cream

16 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Good Humor Viennetta® Vanilla Frozen Ice Cream Dessert Cake
$5.49

Good Humor Viennetta® Vanilla Frozen Ice Cream Dessert Cake

22 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
$4.99 discounted from $5.49

Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

14 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Cookies N' Cream Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Cookies N' Cream Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Artisan Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Artisan Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Blue Bell® Cookies & Cream Ice Cream
$2.69 discounted from $3.29

Blue Bell® Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

16 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Coffee Ice Cream
$4.99 discounted from $5.49

Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Coffee Ice Cream

14 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe French Vanilla Magnifique Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe French Vanilla Magnifique Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Chocolate Paradise Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Chocolate Paradise Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Chocolate Ice Cream
$4.99 discounted from $5.49

Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Chocolate Ice Cream

14 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Neapolitan Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Neapolitan Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream
$3.99 discounted from $6.49

Breyers Natural Vanilla Ice Cream

1.5 qt
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Low Fat Rainbow Sherbet
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Low Fat Rainbow Sherbet

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Strawberry Ice Cream
$4.99 discounted from $5.49

Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Strawberry Ice Cream

14 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Neapolitan Snowboard Sandwiches
$2.47 discounted from $2.49

Kroger® Neapolitan Snowboard Sandwiches

12 ct / 3.5 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Party Pail Vividly Vanilla Ice Cream Family Size
$4.99 discounted from $6.79

Kroger® Deluxe Party Pail Vividly Vanilla Ice Cream Family Size

1 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Blue Bell Assorted Ice Cream
$6.29 discounted from $7.99

Blue Bell Assorted Ice Cream

64 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Vanilla Ice Cream
$4.99 discounted from $5.49

Haagen-Dazs® Gluten Free Vanilla Ice Cream

14 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Klondike The Original Ice Cream Bars
$3.99

Klondike The Original Ice Cream Bars

6 ct / 4.5 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Southern Crunch Butter Pecan Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Southern Crunch Butter Pecan Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Drumstick® Vanilla Cones
$6.99 discounted from $7.99

Drumstick® Vanilla Cones

8 ct / 4.6 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Bomb Pop® Original Cherry, Lime, and Blue Raspberry flavor Ice Pops
$3.79 discounted from $4.29

Bomb Pop® Original Cherry, Lime, and Blue Raspberry flavor Ice Pops

12 ct / 1.75 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Triple Brownie Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Triple Brownie Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Strawberry Surf Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Strawberry Surf Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Fun Days Sundaes Cones Variety Pack
$4.49 discounted from $4.69

Kroger® Fun Days Sundaes Cones Variety Pack

8 ct / 4.6 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Deluxe Caramel Praline Ice Cream
$2.97 discounted from $2.99

Kroger® Deluxe Caramel Praline Ice Cream

48 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Strawberry Fruit Bars
$2.99 discounted from $3.29

Kroger® Strawberry Fruit Bars

6 ct / 2.75 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases