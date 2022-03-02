Filter Products

Packaged Produce

60 results

Kroger® Sweet Corn Cobs
$4.99

Kroger® Sweet Corn Cobs

4 ct
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Petite Carrots Snack Pack
$1.99

Kroger® Petite Carrots Snack Pack

4 ct / 3 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Vegetable Medley
$4.99 discounted from $5.99

Kroger® Vegetable Medley

32 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Broccoli Slaw
$2.99

Kroger® Broccoli Slaw

12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Carrots Celery Broccoli & Ranch Dip Snack Tray
$2.49

Kroger® Carrots Celery Broccoli & Ranch Dip Snack Tray

6.75 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Crunch Pak Sweet Apple Slices Snack Packs
$3.99 discounted from $4.49

Crunch Pak Sweet Apple Slices Snack Packs

6 ct / 2 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Trimmed Asparagus Spears
$3.00 discounted from $3.99

Kroger® Trimmed Asparagus Spears

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Sweet Apples & Caramel Snack Tray
$1.25

Kroger® Sweet Apples & Caramel Snack Tray

2.75 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Riced Cauliflower
$3.99

Kroger® Riced Cauliflower

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Ginger Garlic Stir Fry Kit
$3.50 discounted from $3.99

Kroger® Ginger Garlic Stir Fry Kit

14 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Washed and Trimmed Single Leaf Lettuce Boats
$2.99

Kroger® Washed and Trimmed Single Leaf Lettuce Boats

7 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Oh Snap! Dilly Bites Dill Pickle Snacking Cuts
$1.29

Oh Snap! Dilly Bites Dill Pickle Snacking Cuts

3.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Taylor Farms Turkey & Cheddar Cheese Snack Tray
$3.29

Taylor Farms Turkey & Cheddar Cheese Snack Tray

6 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Sweet Apples Pretzels & Cheddar Cheese Snack Tray
$2.00

Kroger® Sweet Apples Pretzels & Cheddar Cheese Snack Tray

3 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Crunch Pak Organic Apple Slices 5 Count
$4.49 discounted from $4.99

Crunch Pak Organic Apple Slices 5 Count

11 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Apples & Peanut Butter Snack Tray
$1.25

Kroger® Apples & Peanut Butter Snack Tray

2.75 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Mixed Melon Chunks
$5.00 discounted from $5.99

Mixed Melon Chunks

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Watermelon Chunks
$5.00 discounted from $5.99

Watermelon Chunks

24 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Gluten Free Baby Carrots & Ranch Dip Snack Tray
$1.25

Kroger® Gluten Free Baby Carrots & Ranch Dip Snack Tray

3.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Fruity Gems Fresh Pomegranate Arils
$4.00 discounted from $6.99

Kroger® Fruity Gems Fresh Pomegranate Arils

8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Pro2Snax Sliced Apples with Chocolate Caramels and Pretzels
$1.79

Pro2Snax Sliced Apples with Chocolate Caramels and Pretzels

2.4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Watermelon Chunks
$3.99

Watermelon Chunks

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Fruit Medley
$7.49

Fruit Medley

24 Oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Simple Truth™ Perfectly Pineapple Fruit Cup
$1.50

Simple Truth™ Perfectly Pineapple Fruit Cup

7 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases