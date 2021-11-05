Filter Products

Sandwiches, Cones & Bars

Kroger® Vanilla Snowboard Sandwiches
$2.47 discounted from $2.49

12 ct / 3.5 fl oz
Kroger® Neapolitan Snowboard Sandwiches
$2.47 discounted from $2.49

12 ct / 3.5 fl oz
Klondike The Original Ice Cream Bars
$3.99

6 ct / 4.5 fl oz
Drumstick® Vanilla Cones
$6.99 discounted from $7.99

8 ct / 4.6 oz
Snickers® Ice Cream Bars
$4.49

6 ct / 2 fl oz
Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars
$4.99

3 ct / 3 fl oz
Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar
$5.49

6 ct / 3 fl oz
Kroger® Fun Days Sundaes Cones Variety Pack
$4.49 discounted from $4.69

8 ct / 4.6 fl oz
Kroger® Arctic Blasters Original Bars
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

12 ct / 2.5 fl oz
Kroger® Arctic Blasters Fudge Bars Frozen Dessert
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

12 ct / 2.5 fl oz
Klondike® Classic Vanilla Original Ice Cream Sandwiches
$3.99

6 ct / 4.23 fl oz
Fudgsicle® No Sugar Added Original Fudge Pops
$4.99

18 ct / 1.65 fl oz
Drumstick Sundae Cones Variety Pack
$6.99 discounted from $7.99

8 ct / 36.8 oz
Klondike® Heath Ice Cream Bars
$3.99

6 ct / 4 fl oz
Klondike Cones Classic Chocolate & Nuts For Vanilla Ice Cream Cones
$6.99

8 ct
Kroger® Big Wheels Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches
$2.50 discounted from $3.99

6 ct / 4 fl oz
Blue Bunny Vanilla Mini Swirls
$5.49

8 ct / 2.25 fl oz
Kroger® Fun Days Sundaes™ Vanilla Nut Cones
$4.49 discounted from $4.69

8 ct / 4.6 fl oz
Twix® Ice Cream Bars 6 Count
$3.99

11.58 fl oz
Kroger® Arctic Blasters Strawberry Shortcake Bars
$2.49 discounted from $2.99

8 ct / 2.5 fl oz
Drumstick® Vanilla Cones
$3.99 discounted from $5.49

4 ct / 18.1 fl oz
Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate and Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream Cups
$7.99

12 ct / 3 fl oz
Haagen-Dazs® Vanilla Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Bars
$4.99

3 ct / 3 fl oz
Klondike Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Bars
$3.99

6 ct / 4 fl oz
Magnum® Double Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream Bars
$4.79 discounted from $5.49

3 ct / 3.04 oz
Kroger® Big Wheels Vividly Vanilla Sandwiches
$2.50 discounted from $3.99

6 ct / 4 fl oz
Kroger® Mint Chocolate Chip Snowboard Sandwiches
$2.47 discounted from $2.49

12 ct / 3.5 fl oz
