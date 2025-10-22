Filter Products

Snacks

6,071 results

Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
$3.99

Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips

9.25 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Doritos® Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips
$3.99

Doritos® Cool Ranch Tortilla Chips

9.25 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Lay's® Classic Potato Chips
$3.29 discounted from $3.49

Lay's® Classic Potato Chips

8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Ritz Original Crackers
$3.29

Ritz Original Crackers

13.7 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Ruffles® Original Potato Chips
$3.99 discounted from $4.79

Ruffles® Original Potato Chips

8.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Cheez-It Cheese Crackers Original
$3.19

Cheez-It Cheese Crackers Original

12.4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Snacks
$3.99 discounted from $4.29

Cheetos® Crunchy Cheese Snacks

8.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Fritos® Original Corn Chips
$4.29

Fritos® Original Corn Chips

9.25 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Tostitos® Scoops Tortilla Chips Snacks
$3.99

Tostitos® Scoops Tortilla Chips Snacks

10 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Lay's® Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips
$3.29 discounted from $3.49

Lay's® Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips

7.75 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Cheetos Jumbo Puffs Cheese Snacks
$3.99 discounted from $4.29

Cheetos Jumbo Puffs Cheese Snacks

8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Original Saltines Crackers
$1.29

Kroger® Original Saltines Crackers

16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Goldfish® Cheddar Baked Snack Crackers
$1.67 discounted from $2.29

Goldfish® Cheddar Baked Snack Crackers

6.6 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks
$3.99 discounted from $4.29

Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheese Flavored Snacks

8.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original
$1.69

Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Original

5.2 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Lay's® Wavy Original Potato Chips
$3.29 discounted from $3.49

Lay's® Wavy Original Potato Chips

7.75 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Fritos® Scoops® Corn Chips
$4.29

Fritos® Scoops® Corn Chips

9.25 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Ritz Fresh Stacks Original Crackers
$3.29

Ritz Fresh Stacks Original Crackers

11.8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Family Size
$4.29

Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Family Size

19.1 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Honey Maid Original Graham Crackers
$4.29 discounted from $4.79

Honey Maid Original Graham Crackers

14.4 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Family Size
$4.29

Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Family Size

20 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Lay's® Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
$3.29 discounted from $3.49

Lay's® Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

7.75 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack
$9.99 discounted from $10.99

Frito-Lay® Flavor Mix Snacks & Chips Variety Pack

18 ct
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Tostitos® Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
$4.06

Tostitos® Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

12 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Ruffles® Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips
$3.99 discounted from $4.79

Ruffles® Cheddar & Sour Cream Potato Chips

8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases