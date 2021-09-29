Filter Products

2 milk

378 results

Kroger® 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$3.09

Kroger® 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Simple Truth Organic® 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$3.69

Simple Truth Organic® 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1/2 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Silk Next Milk™ 2% Reduced Fat Oatmilk and Plant-Based Blend
$4.79

Silk Next Milk™ 2% Reduced Fat Oatmilk and Plant-Based Blend

59 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Nesquik® Strawberry Flavored Lowfat Milk
$1.99

Nesquik® Strawberry Flavored Lowfat Milk

14 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Simple Truth Organic® 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$5.49 discounted from $5.99

Simple Truth Organic® 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
a2 Milk 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$4.49

a2 Milk 2% Reduced Fat Milk

59 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Horizon Organic 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$4.99

Horizon Organic 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1/2 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Promised Land Dairy Very Berry Strawberry Whole Milk
$2.99 discounted from $3.49

Promised Land Dairy Very Berry Strawberry Whole Milk

28 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Simple Truth Organic™ 2% Reduced Fat Milk with DHA Omega-3
$3.69

Simple Truth Organic™ 2% Reduced Fat Milk with DHA Omega-3

1/2 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Simple Truth Organic® Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$3.69

Simple Truth Organic® Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1/2 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Horizon Organic® DHA Omega-3 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$4.99

Horizon Organic® DHA Omega-3 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1/2 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Horizon Organic Grassfed 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$6.49

Horizon Organic Grassfed 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1/2 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Silk Next Milk™ Whole Fat Oatmilk and Plant-Based Blend
$4.79 discounted from $5.49

Silk Next Milk™ Whole Fat Oatmilk and Plant-Based Blend

59 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$3.29

Kroger® Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1/2 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Homestead Creamery 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$3.49

Homestead Creamery 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1/2 gal
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Lactaid 100% Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$5.79

Lactaid 100% Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk

96 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Kraft SINGLES American Cheese Slices
$4.49 discounted from $4.99

Kraft SINGLES American Cheese Slices

24 ct
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Lactaid® 100% Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$2.49

Lactaid® 100% Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk

1 qt
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Dairy Pure 2% Reduced Fat Milk
$2.99

Dairy Pure 2% Reduced Fat Milk

32 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Homestead Creamery 2% Milk
$2.49

Homestead Creamery 2% Milk

1 qt
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Sargento Natural Provolone Cheese Slices
$3.50 discounted from $3.79

Sargento Natural Provolone Cheese Slices

12 ct / 8 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kroger® Carbmaster 2% Milk
$4.39

Kroger® Carbmaster 2% Milk

59 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Ultra Filtered Lactose Free Milk
$4.49 discounted from $4.99

Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Ultra Filtered Lactose Free Milk

52 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Fairlife Milk 2% Chocolate
$4.49 discounted from $4.99

Fairlife Milk 2% Chocolate

52 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Sargento Natural Pepper Jack Cheese Slices
$3.50 discounted from $3.79

Sargento Natural Pepper Jack Cheese Slices

10 ct / 7.5 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
A2 Ultra-Pasteurized Whole Milk
$4.49

A2 Ultra-Pasteurized Whole Milk

59 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Nestle Carnation Lowfat 2% Evaporated Milk
$1.45

Nestle Carnation Lowfat 2% Evaporated Milk

12 fl oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kraft DELI DELUXE American Cheese Slices with 2% Milk
$6.99

Kraft DELI DELUXE American Cheese Slices with 2% Milk

24 ct
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Sargento® Natural Swiss Cheese Slices
$3.50 discounted from $3.79

Sargento® Natural Swiss Cheese Slices

11 ct / 7 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Kraft SINGLES American Cheese Slices with 2% Milk
$4.99

Kraft SINGLES American Cheese Slices with 2% Milk

16 ct
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Velveeta 2% Milk Reduced Fat Cheese with 25% Less Fat
$8.99

Velveeta 2% Milk Reduced Fat Cheese with 25% Less Fat

32 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
Kraft DELI DELUXE American Cheese Slices
$6.99

Kraft DELI DELUXE American Cheese Slices

24 ct
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Shop More
Start My Cart
My Sale Items
My Recent Purchases