Filter Products
breakfast bar
1,414 results
Featured
$2.99 discounted from
$3.39
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.49
Kroger® Fruit & Grain Strawberry Cereal Bars
8 ct / 1.3 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.49
Kroger® Fruit & Grain Apple & Cinnamon Cereal Bars
8 ct / 1.3 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$5.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.79
KIND Salted Caramel Granola Bars
5 ct / 1.16 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.48
Kroger® Sweet & Salty Peanut Granola Bars
18 ct / 1.23 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$2.99 discounted from
$3.39
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$1.49
Kroger® Fruit & Grain Mixed Berry Cereal Bars
8 ct / 1.3 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$77.64
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$28.02
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$5.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.29 discounted from
$3.49
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.49 discounted from
$2.79
Quaker® Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
8 ct / 0.84 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$2.49 discounted from
$2.69
Froot Loops Cereal Bars
6 ct / 0.7 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$9.99 discounted from
$10.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$5.64
Nature Valley™ Crunchy Oats 'N Honey Granola Bars
12 ct / 1.49 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.56
KIND Blueberry Almond Breakfast Bars
4 ct / 1.76 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.28
KIND Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars
4 ct / 1.76 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$9.99 discounted from
$10.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.15
KIND Breakfast Honey Oat Breakfast Bars
4 ct / 1.76 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.29
belVita Breakfast Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits
5 ct / 1.76 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$3.29
Kashi 3g Fiber Mixed Berry Soft Baked Breakfast Bars
6 ct / 1.2 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$9.99 discounted from
$10.99
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$4.99
Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Chip Crunchy Granola Bars
6 ct / 1.59 oz
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$71.99
Annie's Homegrown Organic Chewy Granola Bars Chocolate Chip - Case of 12 - 5.34 oz.
Case of 12 - 5.34 OZ each
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$68.47
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.59
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
$78.99
Cascadian Farm Organic Chewy Granola Bars - Vanilla Chip - Case of 12 - 7.4 oz.
Case of 12 - 7.4 OZ each
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip
Featured
$3.59
In-StorePickupDeliveryShip