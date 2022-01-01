Once you’re ready to check out, start by going to your cart. This is where you’ll enter your address and choose your delivery window. We partner with delivery services like Instacart to fulfill our delivery orders. So you’ll verify your account with our partner as part of the checkout process.

After this step, you can add your payment information. (At this time we can only accept credit or debit cards – no cash, check, gift cards or government benefits, including WIC and SNAP.) You’ll see an estimated total in checkout, but you won’t be charged for your order until it’s delivered. The final price may change due to coupons, substitutions, taxes (if applicable), or weighted items.

(TIP: After placing an order, enable notifications so you can chat with your delivery shopper about substitutions or out-of-stock items, if necessary.)