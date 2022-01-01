Wine Delivery in Roanoke
Wine Delivery: How It Works
Choose Delivery
When shopping for wine delivery, select delivery as your preferred shopping method and enter your ZIP code to confirm eligibility.
Create Your Order
Shop our selection of wines and add items to your cart. Pay using your debit or credit card at checkout.
We Shop for You
Our third-party partners will hand pick your wine and other items at the store. If your shopper has any issues or questions, we'll notify you via text or email.
We Deliver Your Order
We'll deliver your wine to your address at the time you selected. Please be ready with a valid, government-issued ID; proof of age is required when you receive your items.
Frequently Asked Questions
Delivery is one of our online ordering services. We’ve partnered with third-party delivery services so that you can shop online for the products you need and get them delivered to your doorstep in as little as one hour!
Here’s how: you place your order online, and a delivery service partner will shop it for you. Once the order is shopped and ready, you’ll get an alert that it’s on its way. A delivery service partner will provide a driver to drop your groceries off on your doorstep. Start your delivery order here.
Start by signing in to your digital account. Next you’ll enter your zip code from the home page and choose “delivery” as your way to shop. (You can enter your full address later.) From here, simply search or browse the items you need and add them to your cart.
Once you’re ready to check out, start by going to your cart. This is where you’ll enter your address and choose your delivery window. We partner with delivery services like Instacart to fulfill our delivery orders. So you’ll verify your account with our partner as part of the checkout process.
After this step, you can add your payment information. (At this time we can only accept credit or debit cards – no cash, check, gift cards or government benefits, including WIC and SNAP.) You’ll see an estimated total in checkout, but you won’t be charged for your order until it’s delivered. The final price may change due to coupons, substitutions, taxes (if applicable), or weighted items.
(TIP: After placing an order, enable notifications so you can chat with your delivery shopper about substitutions or out-of-stock items, if necessary.)
Yes, there is a service fee which can range from $9.95 to $11.95 depending upon your location. This fee is applied to your order at the time it’s placed.