Avalon Organics Lavender Bath & Shower Gel Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics Lavender Bath & Shower Gel Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Avalon Organics Lavender Bath & Shower Gel Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Avalon Organics Lavender Bath & Shower Gel

12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935180
Purchase Options

Product Details

Gentle plant-based formula unites lavender essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe and botanical cleansers to purify and nourish even extra dry skin, while the soothing aroma of lavender calms the mind and body.

  • Gently Cleanses & Restores Even Extra Dry Skin
  • No GMOs
  • Vegan
  • Biodegradable
  • Paraben, Harsh Sulfates, Preservatives, Synthetic Colors, Fragrances, Phthalates, and Animal Testing Free