Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Avalon Organics Lavender Bath & Shower Gel
12 fl ozUPC: 0065474935180
Purchase Options
Product Details
Gentle plant-based formula unites lavender essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe and botanical cleansers to purify and nourish even extra dry skin, while the soothing aroma of lavender calms the mind and body.
- Gently Cleanses & Restores Even Extra Dry Skin
- No GMOs
- Vegan
- Biodegradable
- Paraben, Harsh Sulfates, Preservatives, Synthetic Colors, Fragrances, Phthalates, and Animal Testing Free