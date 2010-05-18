Hover to Zoom
Better'n Peanut Butter Original Peanut Spread
16 ozUPC: 0001645920011
Product Details
Better 'n Peanut Butter® peanut based spread contains 2g fat and 100 calories per serving versus 16g fat and 190 calories in regular peanut butter.
- 100 Calories Per Serving
- 85% Less Fat Than Peanut Butter
- No Saturated Fat
- 0g Trans Fat per serving
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- No Preservatives
- Made with Real Peanuts
- Pasteurized
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts ( Peanuts Flour Defatted , Peanuts Butter Natural ) , Tapioca Syrup , Water Pure , Cane Juice Dehydrated , Rice Syrup , Vegetables Glycerin , Soy Flour , Salt , Tapioca Starch , Flavors Natural , Paprika , Annatto , Calcium Carbonate , Lecithin , Vitamin E , Vitamin C
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
