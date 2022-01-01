Ingredients

WATER, SHRIMP, TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, CANOLA, AND/OR SOYBEAN), SAUTERNE WINE, MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, WHEAT FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: CREAM, SALT, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, YEAST EXTRACT, NATURAL FLAVORING, ONION EXTRACT. CONTAINS: SHRIMP, WHEAT, MILK, SOY

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

