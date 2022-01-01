Campbell's® Cream of Shrimp Condensed Soup Case
Campbell's Condensed Cream of Shrimp Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with our Cream of Shrimp Soup that instantly adds creamy, rich comfort to any dish. This Cream of Shrimp Soup starts with shrimp, farm fresh cream, sweet wine, and tomato puree. Inspire your family meals, try it as a recipe starter, or add it to your next shrimp enchiladas. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Rich & creamy shrimp soup
- Perfect to jumpstart great recipes
- Try it as a recipe starter
- Quality ingredients
- Starts with farm fresh cream for rich flavor
- Try it in shrimp enchiladas
- Easy recipe inspiration
- Timesaving ingredient
WATER, SHRIMP, TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, CANOLA, AND/OR SOYBEAN), SAUTERNE WINE, MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, WHEAT FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: CREAM, SALT, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, YEAST EXTRACT, NATURAL FLAVORING, ONION EXTRACT. CONTAINS: SHRIMP, WHEAT, MILK, SOY
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
