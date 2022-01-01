Campbell's® Cream of Shrimp Condensed Soup Case Perspective: front
Campbell's® Cream of Shrimp Condensed Soup Case

12 ct / 10.5 ozUPC: 1005100014799
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Cream of Shrimp Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with our Cream of Shrimp Soup that instantly adds creamy, rich comfort to any dish. This Cream of Shrimp Soup starts with shrimp, farm fresh cream, sweet wine, and tomato puree. Inspire your family meals, try it as a recipe starter, or add it to your next shrimp enchiladas. M'm! M'm! Good!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeAmount/serving
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium870mg38%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg0%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, SHRIMP, TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, CANOLA, AND/OR SOYBEAN), SAUTERNE WINE, MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, WHEAT FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: CREAM, SALT, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, YEAST EXTRACT, NATURAL FLAVORING, ONION EXTRACT. CONTAINS: SHRIMP, WHEAT, MILK, SOY

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
