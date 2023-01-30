Hover to Zoom
Chalkboard Chardonnay
750 mLUPC: 0083972800767
Delightfully fresh and casual, Chalkboard wines put a little sit-back-and-relax into your get-up-and-go. This classic California Chardonnay has bright tropical fruit character with crisp acidity. Pairs perfectly with grilled halibut topped with mango avocado salsa.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in California
- ABV 13.5%
- Perfect addition to grilled halibut topped with mango avocado salsa
- Award-winning wine