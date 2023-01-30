Chalkboard Chardonnay Perspective: front
Chalkboard Chardonnay Perspective: back
Chalkboard Chardonnay Perspective: left
Chalkboard Chardonnay Perspective: right
Chalkboard Chardonnay Perspective: top
Chalkboard Chardonnay Perspective: bottom
Chalkboard Chardonnay

750 mLUPC: 0083972800767
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

Delightfully fresh and casual, Chalkboard wines put a little sit-back-and-relax into your get-up-and-go. This classic California Chardonnay has bright tropical fruit character with crisp acidity. Pairs perfectly with grilled halibut topped with mango avocado salsa.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in California
  • ABV 13.5%
  • Perfect addition to grilled halibut topped with mango avocado salsa
  • Award-winning wine