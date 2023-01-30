Delightfully fresh and casual, Chalkboard wines put a little sit-back-and-relax into your get-up-and-go. This classic California Chardonnay has bright tropical fruit character with crisp acidity. Pairs perfectly with grilled halibut topped with mango avocado salsa.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

ABV 13.5%

Perfect addition to grilled halibut topped with mango avocado salsa

Award-winning wine