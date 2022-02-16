Don’t let your antiperspirant deodorant leave its mark on your clothes. Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant UltraClear Black+White Fresh is specially designed to keep your clothes looking new. No white marks on black clothes and no yellow stains on white clothes. You’ll look and smell great all day. Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant UltraClear Black+White Fresh has a formula that cuts down on the stains that some antiperspirants leave behind when they mix sweat and natural oils produced by your body. You can stay confident with this deodorant for men with its long-lasting protection from sweat and body odor. Only Degree MotionSense® technology will keep you fresher with every move. It works with unique microcapsules that sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, the friction breaks those microcapsules that release more fragrance, keeping you fresh and free from odor. This powerful antiperspirant deodorant responds when you need it most, so that you can stay confident without having to worry about slowing down. Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant UltraClear Black+White Fresh is formulated to give you all the protection you’ll need. So, you can wear your best clothes, move with freedom, and feel fresh and confident. Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant UltraClear Black+White Fresh. Our best protection ever against white marks and yellow stains. Degree. It won’t let you down.

