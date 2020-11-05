Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Perspective: back
Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips Perspective: top
Doritos® Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips

UPC: 0002840009089
Product Details

The Doritos® brand is all about boldness. If you're up to the challenge, grab a bag of Doritos® tortilla chips and get ready to make some memories you won't soon forget. It's a bold experience in snacking and beyond.

  • 1.0 oz. bag of Doritos® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
  • Delicious Doritos® crunch makes this an awesome snack
  • Perfect for a bold snacking experience
  • Crunchy chips and boldness make Doritos® snacks awesome

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Canola, and/or Corn Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese (Part-skim Cowls Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Onion Powder, Corn Flour, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Lactose, Spices, Artificial Color (Including Yellow 6, Yellow 5, and Red 40), Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Red and Green Bell Pepper Powder, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
