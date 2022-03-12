Made from pure organic oils that are good for body and Earth. Organic jojoba oil mimics skin's own oils. Organic coconut oil assists absorption, while organic hemp and avocado oils keep skin smooth and supple. Organic alcohol is a natural preservative, at a level that won't dry skin. Only the finest organic essential oils are used for fragrance.

Certified Under the USDA National Organic Program

Free of synthetic thickeners, with no petrochemical preservatives. Certified organic under the same rigorous standards that are used to certify food, because what you put on your skin goes into your body. We use organic ingredients to nurture skin, while still safe for the body within. Choose Fair Trade & organic for healthy people, soil and planet.