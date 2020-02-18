Duncan Hines® Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake Mix Perspective: front
Duncan Hines® Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake Mix Perspective: left
Duncan Hines® Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake Mix Perspective: right
Duncan Hines® Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0064420930757
Product Details

Celebrating is simple with Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake Mix. Rich chocolate flavor and a moist crumb helps you create the kind of chocolate dessert your family loves. With Duncan Hines, your creativity is the spark for delicious baking, from cake pops to chocolate cupcakes. Just add water, eggs and vegetable oil to this devil's food chocolate cake mix. Beat the batter and pour into your preferred pan size, baking for up to 36 minutes. This boxed cake mix makes one 9 inch layer cake or 24 cupcakes. Don't just say it, bake it.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
Niacin1.3mg8%
Potassium0mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol, Monoand Diester of Fats and Fatty Acids, Mono - and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda), Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate), Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Food Starch, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
