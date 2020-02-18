Duncan Hines® Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake Mix
Celebrating is simple with Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake Mix. Rich chocolate flavor and a moist crumb helps you create the kind of chocolate dessert your family loves. With Duncan Hines, your creativity is the spark for delicious baking, from cake pops to chocolate cupcakes. Just add water, eggs and vegetable oil to this devil's food chocolate cake mix. Beat the batter and pour into your preferred pan size, baking for up to 36 minutes. This boxed cake mix makes one 9 inch layer cake or 24 cupcakes. Don't just say it, bake it.
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol, Monoand Diester of Fats and Fatty Acids, Mono - and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda), Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate), Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Food Starch, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Artificial Flavor.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
