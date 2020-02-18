Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Emulsified Palm Shortening (Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol, Monoand Diester of Fats and Fatty Acids, Mono - and Diglycerides, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda), Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate), Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Food Starch, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.