Full Circle Mini Brush and Dustpan Set

7 x 7 inUPC: 0081011902410
Purchase Options

Product Details

From under-the-highchair cleanups to litter box overflow, no job is too small for this adorable pair. Measuring a mere 7”x 7”, they’re totally cute and limitlessly useful.

  • Made of bamboo, recycled plastic, silicone, rubber
  • Cleans up small messes
  • Goes from dining to bedroom (and beyond)
  • Brush locks into pan
  • Hangs or stands for easy storage