Full Circle Mini Brush and Dustpan Set
7 x 7 inUPC: 0081011902410
Product Details
From under-the-highchair cleanups to litter box overflow, no job is too small for this adorable pair. Measuring a mere 7”x 7”, they’re totally cute and limitlessly useful.
- Made of bamboo, recycled plastic, silicone, rubber
- Cleans up small messes
- Goes from dining to bedroom (and beyond)
- Brush locks into pan
- Hangs or stands for easy storage