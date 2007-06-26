Thin hair needs thickness. A thickness you can see and feel, with split ends ready to seal. More Body Hair Thickener lives up to every part of its name. Work this slippery gel through hair and feel the difference. Hair becomes fat and thick. Suddenly you have more body exactly where you need it, when you want it. So style. With this gel, you're always in the thick of it.

Seals Split Ends After Infusing Thickness

Pumps Up the Volume with Tremendous Shine

Adds Condition, Style, and More Body

Volumizing Styling Gel

Proteins and Botanicals Seal In Thickness and Body While Conditioning Hair

100% Vegetarian Ingredients

Paraben Free