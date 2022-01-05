Kroger® Beef Ravioli Perspective: front
Kroger® Beef Ravioli Perspective: left
Kroger® Beef Ravioli Perspective: right
Kroger® Beef Ravioli

25 ozUPC: 0001111085370
Product Details

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol50mg17%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate44g15%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Water , Enriched Wheat Flour ( Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Beef . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Breadcrumbs ( Enriched Wheat Flour [ Enriched with Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ] , Dextrose , Yeast , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed Oils , Salt ) Salt , Textured Vegetable Protein ( Soy Flour , Caramel Color ) , Carrots , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Modified Corn Starch , Flavoring , Dehydrated Onion , Citric Acid , Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese ( Cheddar Cheese [ Pasteurized Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ] , Water , Sodium Citrate , Disodium Phosphate , Enzymes ) , Caramel Color , Monosodium Glutamate , Annatto , Sugar , Soybean Oil , Autolyzed Yeast Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
