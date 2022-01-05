Kroger® Beef Ravioli
Product Details
Where Awesome Meets Affordable®
Why choose between great taste and great price when you can have both? Kroger Brand products are made to exceed your expectations while fitting your budget.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Water , Enriched Wheat Flour ( Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Beef . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Breadcrumbs ( Enriched Wheat Flour [ Enriched with Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ] , Dextrose , Yeast , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed Oils , Salt ) Salt , Textured Vegetable Protein ( Soy Flour , Caramel Color ) , Carrots , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Modified Corn Starch , Flavoring , Dehydrated Onion , Citric Acid , Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese ( Cheddar Cheese [ Pasteurized Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ] , Water , Sodium Citrate , Disodium Phosphate , Enzymes ) , Caramel Color , Monosodium Glutamate , Annatto , Sugar , Soybean Oil , Autolyzed Yeast Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More