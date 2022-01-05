Ingredients

Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Water , Enriched Wheat Flour ( Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Beef . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Breadcrumbs ( Enriched Wheat Flour [ Enriched with Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ] , Dextrose , Yeast , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed Oils , Salt ) Salt , Textured Vegetable Protein ( Soy Flour , Caramel Color ) , Carrots , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Modified Corn Starch , Flavoring , Dehydrated Onion , Citric Acid , Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese ( Cheddar Cheese [ Pasteurized Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ] , Water , Sodium Citrate , Disodium Phosphate , Enzymes ) , Caramel Color , Monosodium Glutamate , Annatto , Sugar , Soybean Oil , Autolyzed Yeast Extract .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More