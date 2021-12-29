Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Marshmallows
16 ozUPC: 0001111009386
Product Details
- Fat Free
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Gelatin, Water, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More