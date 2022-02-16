Kroger® Plain Cake Donuts Perspective: front
Kroger® Plain Cake Donuts Perspective: back
Kroger® Plain Cake Donuts Perspective: left
Kroger® Plain Cake Donuts Perspective: right
Kroger® Plain Cake Donuts Perspective: top
Kroger® Plain Cake Donuts Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Plain Cake Donuts

12 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0001111016005
Product Details

Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious

Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 donut (28g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein2g0%
Calcium15mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, water, palm oil, soybean oil, defatted soy flour, leavening (baking soda, sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, glucono delta lactone). Contains less than 2% of dextrose, wheat starch, milk protein concentrate, potassium sorbate and sorbic acid and sodium propionate (preservatives), salt, mono- and diglycerides, toasted wheat germ, lactose, soy lecithin, sodium stearoyl lactylate, cellulose gum, guar gum, artificial flavor, annatto and turmeric extract (for color), karaya gum, enzymes, eggs.CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, EGG, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.