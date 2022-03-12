Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Red Wine Vinegar
12.7 fl ozUPC: 0001111000508
Product Details
Blended from quality ingredients, our red wine vinegar helps create new and unique dishes. From our family to yours.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size1 tbsp (15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Wine Vinegar, Water, Potasium Metabisulfite (to retain color).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
