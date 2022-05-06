Late July Bacon Habanero Clasico Tortilla Chips
Product Details
Late July offers delicious, Non-GMO verified tortilla chips that are made w/ certified organic corn and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Flavors inspired by the saucews and peppers offered on the side of taco truck orders.
- Made with Organic Yellow Corn
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Whole Ground Yellow Corn, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Bacon Habanero Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Smoke Flavor, Yeast Extract, Spices, Habanero Pepper Powder, Natural Extractives of Paprika)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More