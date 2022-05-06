Late July Bacon Habanero Clasico Tortilla Chips Perspective: front
Late July Bacon Habanero Clasico Tortilla Chips

5.5 ozUPC: 0089044400022
Product Details

Late July offers delicious, Non-GMO verified tortilla chips that are made w/ certified organic corn and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Flavors inspired by the saucews and peppers offered on the side of taco truck orders.

  • Made with Organic Yellow Corn
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.67%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.54mg3%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Whole Ground Yellow Corn, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Bacon Habanero Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Smoke Flavor, Yeast Extract, Spices, Habanero Pepper Powder, Natural Extractives of Paprika)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.