Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick Treatment Applicators for Dogs and Puppies
3 ctUPC: 0001111085967
Luvsome® Advanced Flea & Tick for Dogs contains the active ingredients fipronil and (S)-Methoprene that effectively kills and controls fleas, ticks, and chewing lice. Kills all stages of ticks, including those that may transmit Lyme disease. Aids in control of sarcoptic mange mite infestations.
- Fast-acting, long-lasting, waterproof, and easy to use
- Remains effective even after bathing, water immersion, or exposure to sunlight
- Can also be used on breeding, pregnant, and lactating female dogs
- For dogs and puppies weighing 23-44 pounds