Get a firm hold on your storage and organization tasks with Magic Cover Grip Non-Adhesive Shelf Liners. This roll is the perfect solution to keep items in your drawers or on your shelves in place while also offering a slight cushion to protect what matters to you.

It is the perfect solution for the kitchen, bath, office, garage or craft project. Magic Cover Grip shelf liner features a fine woven design for gentle lightweight, non-slip cushioning. Not recommended for lacquered or urethane surfaces.Our easy to use and versatile decorative coverings encompass every living and storage space of the home, shop, and office. Our many fashionable colors and patterns create endless possibilities in decorating your living environment.

Liner protects while cushioning

Non-adhesive

Non-slip

Washable

Model: 05F-127514-06