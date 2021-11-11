Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash Solution Perspective: front
Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash Solution

64 fl ozUPC: 0007038264104
Product Details

  • GENTLE CAR WASH: pH neutral to gently clean the paint while preserving wax protection
  • STREAK FREE FORMULA: Non-streaking formula will safely brighten paint and leave a dazzling finish
  • SAFELY CLEAN PAINT: Safely cleans paint by removing lose dirt, contaminants, and grime
  • LONG LASTING SUDSING: Amazing sudsing action and special foaming to remove dirt and grime without harming your paint
  • MAINTAIN YOUR PAINT: Helps to maintain the shine and appearance of your paint by safely remove contaminates before they can bond or etch

Warning: May cause eye irritation.