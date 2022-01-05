Melissa & Doug® Scoop & Stack Ice Cream Cone Playset Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Melissa & Doug® Scoop & Stack Ice Cream Cone Playset Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Melissa & Doug® Scoop & Stack Ice Cream Cone Playset Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Melissa & Doug® Scoop & Stack Ice Cream Cone Playset

9 pcUPC: 0000077204087
Purchase Options

Product Details

Magnetic scoopers serve up 4 scoops of pretend ice-cream . . . and lots of fun! Wooden cones and an ice-cream carton for storage complete the set.

  • Magnetic play set includes 4 magnetic ice-cream scoops, 2 cones, and 2 magnetic scoopers
  • Ice cream scoops store neatly in the sturdy plastic container
  • Encourages social interaction and fine motor skills
  • 10.5H x 13L x 3.5W Packaged
  • 3+ years