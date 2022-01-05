Magnetic scoopers serve up 4 scoops of pretend ice-cream . . . and lots of fun! Wooden cones and an ice-cream carton for storage complete the set.

Magnetic play set includes 4 magnetic ice-cream scoops, 2 cones, and 2 magnetic scoopers

Ice cream scoops store neatly in the sturdy plastic container

Encourages social interaction and fine motor skills

10.5H x 13L x 3.5W Packaged

3+ years