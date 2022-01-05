Hover to Zoom
Melissa & Doug® Scoop & Stack Ice Cream Cone Playset
9 pcUPC: 0000077204087
Magnetic scoopers serve up 4 scoops of pretend ice-cream . . . and lots of fun! Wooden cones and an ice-cream carton for storage complete the set.
- Magnetic play set includes 4 magnetic ice-cream scoops, 2 cones, and 2 magnetic scoopers
- Ice cream scoops store neatly in the sturdy plastic container
- Encourages social interaction and fine motor skills
- 10.5H x 13L x 3.5W Packaged
- 3+ years