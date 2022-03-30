Hover to Zoom
Prestone Power Steering Fluid + Stop Leak
12 fl oz
Prestone® Power Steering Fluid + Stop Leak delivers increased system life, both preventing and stopping system leaks. Stop Leak additives renew, restore, and condition seals in the power steering system. These seals harden and shrink over time which are the likely cause of leaks. The Stop Leak additives also prevent leaks by rejuvenating seals before they leak.