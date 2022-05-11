Hover to Zoom
Private Selection™ Butter with Garlic Parmesan & Basil
4 ozUPC: 0001111082912
Product Details
We invite you to share our passion for exceptional culinary experiences.
Delicious on:
- Toasted bread
- Pasta & potatoes
- Seafood & poultry
- Vegetables
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (9 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Part Skimmed Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, Enzymes), Garlic, Spices, Garlic Powder, Basil.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More