Ingredients

Cream Cheese (Milk, Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), Sugar, Sour Cream (Milk, Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures, Enzyme), Skim Milk, Eggs, Corn Syrup, Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Margarine (Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Skim Milk, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Artificial Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene [Color], Strawberries, Graham Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Modified Cornstarch, Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Honey, Rice Flour, Cornstrach, Gelatin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Cinnamon, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Salt, Datem, Mono- and Diglycerides, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Carrot and Currant Juices (Color), Caramel Color, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives), Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible