Private Selection® Strawberry Swirl Creamstyle Cheesecake

40 ozUPC: 0001111013507
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

Private selection creamstyle strawberry swirl cheesecake smooth and creamy cheesecake marbled with exquisitely sweet strawberry.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar15g
Protein4g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0.2Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cream Cheese (Milk, Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Carob Bean Gum), Sugar, Sour Cream (Milk, Cream, Skim Milk, Cultures, Enzyme), Skim Milk, Eggs, Corn Syrup, Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Margarine (Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Skim Milk, Soy Lecithin, Sodium Benzoate [Preservative], Artificial Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene [Color], Strawberries, Graham Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Modified Cornstarch, Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Honey, Rice Flour, Cornstrach, Gelatin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Cinnamon, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Salt, Datem, Mono- and Diglycerides, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Carrot and Currant Juices (Color), Caramel Color, Locust Bean Gum, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives), Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.