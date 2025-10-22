Pyrex Covered Measuring Cup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pyrex Covered Measuring Cup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Pyrex Covered Measuring Cup

2 cUPC: 0007116000499
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 5

Product Details

  • Sturdy and easy-to-read
  • Non-porous glass won't absorb stains or odors
  • See-through for easy monitoring
  • Glass is pre-heated oven, microwave, fridge, and freezer safe
  • BPA-free plastic lid is dishwasher safe (top rack only)
  • Made in the USA

Model: 1055163

Warranty: Limited 2-Year Warranty

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Microwave Safe: Yes

Pieces: 2