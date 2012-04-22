Reviva Labs Hydrating Collagen Serum
Product Details
Our High Potency Collagen Serum helps increase skin's moisture level while it helps smooth and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This easily absorbed serum features soluble collagen & hyaluronic acid so it absorbs more deeply than creams while it boosts moisture within the skin. Regular usage alone or layered under other creams or serums (such as antioxidant, elastin or peptide creams) can improve the appearance of your complexion and skin texture.
- High Percentage of Soluble Collagen Plumps Skin Smoothing Complexion
- Hyaluronic Acid Helps Increase Skin's Moisture Level
- Reduces the Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles
- Hydrating
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Water ( Aqua ) , Glycerin , Hydroxyethylcellulose , Aloe Barbadensis ( Aloe Vera ) Leaf Juice , Sodium Hyaluronate ( Hyaluronic Acid ) , Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate ( Vitamin C ) , Panthenol ( Vitamin B5 ) , Sodium Pca , Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract , Hydrolyzed Rice Protein , Allantoin , Collagen , Glycine Soja ( Soybean ) Protein , Superoxide Dismutase , Citric Acid , Benzyl Alcohol , Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Sodium Hydroxide , Ethylhexylglycerin .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More