Ingredients

: Water ( Aqua ) , Glycerin , Hydroxyethylcellulose , Aloe Barbadensis ( Aloe Vera ) Leaf Juice , Sodium Hyaluronate ( Hyaluronic Acid ) , Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate ( Vitamin C ) , Panthenol ( Vitamin B5 ) , Sodium Pca , Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract , Hydrolyzed Rice Protein , Allantoin , Collagen , Glycine Soja ( Soybean ) Protein , Superoxide Dismutase , Citric Acid , Benzyl Alcohol , Tocopherol ( Vitamin E ) , Sodium Hydroxide , Ethylhexylglycerin .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More