Simple Truth Organic™ Original Goat Cheese
4 ozUPC: 0001111018139
Product Details
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Keep refrigerated
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Organic Goat's Milk, Salt, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
