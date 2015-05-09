Source Naturals Hyaluronic Joint Complex Tablets
Product Details
HYALURONIC JOINT COMPLEX™ is a comprehensive formula that combines hyaluronic acid with glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and manganese ascorbate. These ingredients are important building blocks for healthy joints and connective tissues. Hyaluronic acid is a major component of joint tissue. It helps to hold lubricating moisture in joints and cartilage, which affects their resilience, elasticity, and strength. BioCell Collagen ll is a patented hyaluronic acid, which has undergone an absorption enhancing hydrolyzation process that yields low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, chondroitin sulfate, and Collagen Type ll peptides.
- With Glucosamine, Chondroitin and MSM
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein , Vitamin C , Manganese , Sodium , Biocell Collagen , Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilidge , Containing : Type Ll Collagen . Hyaluronic Acid , Glucosamine ( as : Glucosamine Sulfate Kci and N Acetyl Glucosamine , Chondroitin Sulfate Complex : as : Chondroitin Sodium Sulfate and Biocell Collagen . MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica , Natural Peppermint Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
