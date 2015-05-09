Source Naturals Hyaluronic Joint Complex Tablets Perspective: front
HYALURONIC JOINT COMPLEX™ is a comprehensive formula that combines hyaluronic acid with glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and manganese ascorbate. These ingredients are important building blocks for healthy joints and connective tissues. Hyaluronic acid is a major component of joint tissue. It helps to hold lubricating moisture in joints and cartilage, which affects their resilience, elasticity, and strength. BioCell Collagen ll is a patented hyaluronic acid, which has undergone an absorption enhancing hydrolyzation process that yields low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, chondroitin sulfate, and Collagen Type ll peptides.

  • With Glucosamine, Chondroitin and MSM

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Protein , Vitamin C , Manganese , Sodium , Biocell Collagen , Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilidge , Containing : Type Ll Collagen . Hyaluronic Acid , Glucosamine ( as : Glucosamine Sulfate Kci and N Acetyl Glucosamine , Chondroitin Sulfate Complex : as : Chondroitin Sodium Sulfate and Biocell Collagen . MSM ( Methylsulfonylmethane ) Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica , Natural Peppermint Flavor

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

