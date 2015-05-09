HYALURONIC JOINT COMPLEX™ is a comprehensive formula that combines hyaluronic acid with glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, and manganese ascorbate. These ingredients are important building blocks for healthy joints and connective tissues. Hyaluronic acid is a major component of joint tissue. It helps to hold lubricating moisture in joints and cartilage, which affects their resilience, elasticity, and strength. BioCell Collagen ll is a patented hyaluronic acid, which has undergone an absorption enhancing hydrolyzation process that yields low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, chondroitin sulfate, and Collagen Type ll peptides.

With Glucosamine, Chondroitin and MSM

