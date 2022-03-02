Source Naturals NightRest™ with Melatonin
Product Details
NIGHTREST™ combines the powerful properties of melatonin and GABA with key amino acids and soothing herbs. This uniquely comprehensive combination utilizes cutting edge technology and traditional herbalism to create a potent and relaxing nighttime formula.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gaba ( Gamma-aminobutyric Acid ) , Taurine , Glycine , Passion Flower Aerial Parts , Chamomile Flower Extract , Lemon Balm Aerial Parts Extract , Melatonin , Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Acacia Gum , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
