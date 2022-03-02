Source Naturals NightRest™ with Melatonin Perspective: front
Source Naturals NightRest™ with Melatonin

100 TabletsUPC: 0002107800358
NIGHTREST™ combines the powerful properties of melatonin and GABA with key amino acids and soothing herbs. This uniquely comprehensive combination utilizes cutting edge technology and traditional herbalism to create a potent and relaxing nighttime formula.

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gaba ( Gamma-aminobutyric Acid ) , Taurine , Glycine , Passion Flower Aerial Parts , Chamomile Flower Extract , Lemon Balm Aerial Parts Extract , Melatonin , Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Acacia Gum , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
