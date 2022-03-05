Hover to Zoom
Star Red Wine Vinegar
12 fl ozUPC: 0007321000230
Located in Aisle 9
Product Details
Star Red Wine Vinegar is aged, filtered, and made through the fermentation of a selected blend of red wines. No calories, carbohydrates, cholesterol, fat, or sodium.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Wine Vinegar , Water , Potassium Metabisulfite as a Preservative . Diluted with Water to 5% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
