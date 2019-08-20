Hover to Zoom
Starbucks Caramel Flavored Liquid Coffee Creamer (Inspired by Starbucks Caramel Macchiato)
28 fl ozUPC: 0005000038276
We crafted our creamer with layers of sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla flavor to pair perfectly with our coffee for an oh-so-delicious cup.
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Heavy Cream, Buttermilk, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean Oil), Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum.
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
