Kroger® Chocolate Donuts

17 ozUPC: 0001111009541
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

No high fructose corn syrup.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Chocolate Coated donut (40g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16%
Saturated Fat8g41%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour,niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar,water, palm oil, soybean oil, defatted soy flour, leavening (baking soda,sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium aluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate,glucono delta lactone). Contains lessthan 2% of: dextrose, wheat starch, milkprotein concentrate, potassium sorbate and sorbic acid and sodium propionate(preservatives), salt, mono- and diglycerides, toasted wheat germ, lactose, soylecithin, sodium stearoyl lactylate, cellulose gum, guar gum, artificialflavor, annatto and turmeric extract (for color), karaya gum, enzymes,eggs. Chocolate Coating also contains: Hydrogenated palm kernel oil, cocoa powder, wheypowder, nonfat dry milk. CONTAINS:WHEAT, EGG, SOY, MILK.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

